Hallador Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Thursday reported a loss of…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $240,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Terre Haute, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $101.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.9 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $469.5 million.

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