Get Your Paycheck 2 Days Early at These 20 Banks

If you live paycheck to paycheck, you likely worry about having enough money to pay bills on time. One feature…

If you live paycheck to paycheck, you likely worry about having enough money to pay bills on time. One feature a number of banks now offer could help make your life a little easier.

With some banks, your paycheck can be available up to two days before your typical payday if your employer uses direct deposit. This early access to your paycheck could help you keep up with bills and avoid late fees, especially on bills due around the time you receive your salary.

Here is a detailed explanation of how this feature works and some banks that provide it so you can take advantage of early direct deposit.

[Read: Best Checking Accounts.]

How Does Early Direct Deposit Work?

Employers and businesses commonly use direct deposit, which is an electronic version of a paper check. Millions of consumers and businesses use the automated clearing house network, or ACH, to conduct payments, such as paying online for auto loans or credit card bills.

Businesses use ACH to pay employees their salaries and vendors their bills by direct deposit. Employees only need to provide the routing and account numbers for their checking or savings accounts. There is typically a delay, which can take two days, before the funds reach your account. Early direct deposit lets you skip the delay and receive your paycheck two days in advance.

People prefer ACH to paper checks because payments arrive on time and it eliminates the hassle of delays and lost checks. “Over the years, direct deposit has become the primary way workers are paid since it is quicker, convenient and typically unlocks extra perks with your bank,” says Brian Walsh, certified financial planner and head of advice and planning at SoFi.

More banks and credit unions are now offering early direct deposit, giving customers faster access to their paychecks and allowing them to earn interest on their money sooner. “When your employer processes payroll, they submit the direct deposits to your bank, and as soon as your bank receives the funds you will have access to the money,” says Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney.com.

[Read: Best Savings Accounts.]

Banks That Offer Early Direct Deposit

Early direct deposit is broadly popular now, and available across numerous banks and credit unions. You can receive your paycheck up to two days earlier if you signed up for direct deposit from your employer, even if it is part-time work. Check with your bank for details, especially if you just signed up for direct deposit. This list isn’t exhaustive; check to see if your bank offers this service.

Affinity Federal Credit Union: The Affinity Cash Back Debit Account provides access to your direct deposit up to two days early. The account offers 1% cash back on debit card purchases with no minimum balance requirement and a $5 minimum opening deposit.

Alliant Credit Union: Early payday is available to any credit union member and is automatically active on eligible direct deposits. There are no recurring fees.

Ally Bank: Ally offers early direct deposit automatically if you receive recurring direct deposit payments to your checking account. The bank allows up to eight early direct deposits per account, per statement cycle, and each paycheck must be $10,000 or less. There is no minimum opening deposit and no monthly service fee. Your paycheck is available up to two days early.

Andrews Federal Credit Union: Andrews offers Early Direct Deposit, allowing access to funds one day earlier than traditional direct deposit. The credit union allows Early Direct Deposit for paychecks, military benefits, regular Social Security and Social Security disability checks.

Axos Bank: Direct Deposit Express is an automatic feature for Essential Checking customers with direct deposit. The service is free, and there is no minimum opening deposit and no monthly service fee. Your paycheck is available up to two days early.

Chime: Get your paycheck up to two days early when you set up direct deposit and receive a qualifying payment. There are no minimum balance fees or monthly service fees.

Capital One: Setting up direct deposit with the 360 checking account allows you to get paid up to two days early. There is no minimum opening deposit and no monthly service fee.

Credit Union 1: Credit Union 1’s checking accounts and high yield savings account offer Early Pay, allowing consumers to receive their paychecks up to two days early. The Early Pay feature comes automatically after setting up direct deposit with a CU1 checking account.

Dora Financial: Dora offers early direct deposit of up to two days on its fee-free checking account. There is no minimum balance required.

Fifth Third Bank: Customers who open a Fifth Third Momentum checking account, Express Banking account or Preferred checking account get access to Early Pay. There is no enrollment required and no fee. Your paycheck is available up to two days early.

Huntington Bank: Early Pay of up to two days is available to Huntington Bank customers who have a checking account with direct deposit. The service is automatic. Fees and minimum balance requirements depend on which checking account you choose.

JPMorgan Chase: Early direct deposit is a feature of Chase Secure Banking, Chase’s most affordable checking account. Setting up a recurring direct deposit of at least $250 will waive the $4.95 monthly account fee.

Quorum Federal Credit Union: Quorum’s Early Direct Deposit allows consumers to have access to their direct deposit payments up to five days early. The QPlus Checking Account gives automatic access to early direct deposit while offering a competitive APY with no overdraft fees and unlimited ATM reimbursements.

Regions Bank: Early Pay of up to two days is an automatic feature when you have qualifying direct deposits to any Regions deposit account or prepaid Regions Now card. Fees and minimum balance requirements depend on which account you select.

Simmons Bank: The Coin checking account from Simmons Bank comes with Early Payday of up to two days as an automatic feature. There is no minimum opening deposit and no monthly service fee.

SoFi: Set up direct deposit to your checking or savings account to automatically get paid up to two days early. There are no minimum balance fees or monthly maintenance fees.

TD Bank: TD Bank offers TD Early Pay on all eligible TD checking and savings accounts. TD Early Pay comes standard upon signing up for direct deposit, providing access to your funds two days early. Paychecks, military pay, government benefits and tax refunds are all eligible for TD Early Pay.

Truliant Federal Credit Union: Truliant offers an Early Pay program that allows consumers to receive their direct deposit two days early. Early Pay is a free and automatic service available through all Truliant consumer checking and savings accounts, excluding IRA or HSA Savings.

Varo: Setting up early direct deposit to your Varo bank account allows you to get your paycheck and tax refund up to two days early. There is no minimum opening deposit and no monthly service fee.

Wells Fargo: Early Pay Day from Wells Fargo provides access to your eligible direct deposits up to two days early. There’s no enrollment required. Monthly service fees vary by checking account type, and all require a $25 opening deposit.

[Read: Best CD Rates.]

Advantages of Early Direct Deposit

The most important benefit of early direct deposit is having access to the funds in your paycheck sooner. Gaining access to your funds two days earlier can be beneficial if your payday falls on a weekend. If you get paid twice a month, such as on the 15th and 30th, now you can start paying bills and earning interest by the 13th and 28th of each month. The extra time can provide you some breathing room to plan your budget for bills that may usually hit on payday.

“If your cash flow is tight, getting paid early could help you buy essential items or avoid fees and penalties that could come with paying bills late,” Walsh says. “If your cash flow is not tight, getting paid early could mean earning interest for a couple days longer.”

More from U.S. News

How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

Automatic Money-Saving Apps for the Forgetful

A Guide to ACH: How Money Moves Around Without Checks

Get Your Paycheck 2 Days Early at These 20 Banks originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/05/26: The story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.