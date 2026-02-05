NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1837 1.1837 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1837 1.1837 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 140.50 142.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2130 3.0780 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5213 3.3864 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2950 1.2950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.80 14.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.87 86.19 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0563 1.0599 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0900 4.1000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7975 3.8200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 300.20 300.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3800 10.6500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5575 7.2850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5331 0.5331

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0625 5.8260

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6006 0.6024

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

