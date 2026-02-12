West Pharmaceutical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $132.1…

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $132.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.82. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $2.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $805 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $794.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $493.7 million, or $6.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.07 billion.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.85 to $8.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.22 billion to $3.28 billion.

