Werner: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.8 million…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $737.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $770 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.4 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.97 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WERN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WERN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.