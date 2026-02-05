ViaSat: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $25 million.…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $25 million.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

