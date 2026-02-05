Unum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $174.1 million. The…

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.92 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.23 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $738.5 million, or $4.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.97 billion.

Unum expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $8.90 per share.

