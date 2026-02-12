TransUnion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $101.2 million. On a per-share…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $101.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $455.4 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.08 to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.21 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.63 to $4.71 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.98 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

