Seneca Foods: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Thursday reported profit of $44.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Fairport, New York-based company said it had net income of $6.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $6.19 per share.

The fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $508.3 million in the period.

