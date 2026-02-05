Roblox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $316…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $316 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.22 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.07 billion, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Roblox said it expects revenue in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.02 billion to $6.29 billion.

