Ribbon Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Thursday reported earnings of $89.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The maker of technology for telephone services over internet networks posted revenue of $227.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.6 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $844.6 million.

