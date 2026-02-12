Restaurant Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $113 million. The Miami-based…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $113 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

