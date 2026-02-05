Qualys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $53.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $175.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $198.3 million, or $5.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $669.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.76 to $1.83.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $172.5 million to $174.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.17 to $7.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $717 million to $725 million.

