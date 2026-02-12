PG&E: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $670 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The utility holding company posted revenue of $6.8 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.7 billion, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.94 billion.

PG&E expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.64 to $1.66 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.