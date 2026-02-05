Monolithic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $170.1…

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $170.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had net income of $3.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.73 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $751.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $740.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $615.9 million, or $12.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $790 million.

