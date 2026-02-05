Molina: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Thursday reported a loss of…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Thursday reported a loss of $160 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Long Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.15. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.75 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $11.38 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $472 million, or $8.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $45.43 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings to be $5 per share, with revenue expected to be $44.5 billion.

