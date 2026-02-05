Live Radio
Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 5, 2026, 4:51 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $44.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Mitek Systems said it expects revenue in the range of $50 million to $55 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $187 million to $197 million.

