MGM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $293.6 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $293.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $4.61 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $205.9 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.