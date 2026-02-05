Mettler-Toledo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $285.8 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $285.8 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $13.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $13.36 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.76 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $869.2 million, or $42.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $8.60 to $8.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $46.05 to $46.70 per share.

