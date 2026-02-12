Lincoln National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $754 million.…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $754 million.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.89 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.18 billion, or $5.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.09 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.