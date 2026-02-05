Knowles: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported earnings of $21 million in its…

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported earnings of $21 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $162.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.2 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $593.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 26 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $143 million to $153 million for the fiscal first quarter.

