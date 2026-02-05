Illumina: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $334 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $334 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $2.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $850 million, or $5.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.34 billion.

