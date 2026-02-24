Huron Consulting: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.7 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $442 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $432.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $432.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $105 million, or $5.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

Huron Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.35 to $9.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.86 billion.

