Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.9 million in…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The investment manager posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNNA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.