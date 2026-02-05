Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 6.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 6.25 cents at $4.35 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 7.75 cents at $5.35 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 3.5 cents at $3.10 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 20.5 cents at $11.11 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell by 4.33 cents at $2.35 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 3.83 cents at $3.64 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.6 cent at $.87 a pound.

