Gold.com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Gold.com Inc (GOLD) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $6.48 billion in the period.

