Geo Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The private prison operator posted revenue of $707.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $664.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $254.4 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Geo Group said it expects revenue in the range of $680 million to $690 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 99 cents to $1.07 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion.

