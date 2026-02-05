Genpact: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $143.1 million. On…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $143.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $552.5 million, or $3.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Genpact expects its per-share earnings to range from 92 cents to 93 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

