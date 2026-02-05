Gen Digital: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $192 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Gen Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 64 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Gen Digital expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.54 to $2.56 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.96 billion to $4.97 billion.

