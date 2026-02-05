Exponent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24.8…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 49 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The engineering and scientific consulting company posted revenue of $147.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $129.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $106 million, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $536.8 million.

