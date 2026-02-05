Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported profit of $28.7 million in…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported profit of $28.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.64 per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $289.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.