Envista: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $32.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brea, California-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $750.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.72 billion.

Envista expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.45 per share.

