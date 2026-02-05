Coty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Thursday reported a loss of $123.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Thursday reported a loss of $123.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

