COPT Defense: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COPT Defense Properties (CDP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability…

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COPT Defense Properties (CDP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Columbia, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $57.2 million, or 70 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $37.5 million, or 33 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties, based in Columbia, Maryland, posted revenue of $197.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $234.3 million. Revenue was reported as $763.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.