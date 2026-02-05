Live Radio
Home » Latest News » COPT Defense: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COPT Defense: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 5, 2026, 5:10 PM

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COPT Defense Properties (CDP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Columbia, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $57.2 million, or 70 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $37.5 million, or 33 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties, based in Columbia, Maryland, posted revenue of $197.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $234.3 million. Revenue was reported as $763.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up