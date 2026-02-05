Boyd: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $140.4 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $140.4 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.84 billion, or $22.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.09 billion.

Boyd shares have declined nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $83.64, a rise of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

