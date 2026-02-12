Birkenstock: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $58.9 million.…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $58.9 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 31 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The sandal maker posted revenue of $467.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $469.9 million.

Birkenstock shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 28% in the last 12 months.

