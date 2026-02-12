Amer Movil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $13.38 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.32 billion, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.22 billion.

Amer Movil shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 60% in the last 12 months.

