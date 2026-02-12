Ambev: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Ambev SA (ABEV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $804.8 million. The…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Ambev SA (ABEV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $804.8 million.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The beverage company posted revenue of $4.59 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.78 billion, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $15.8 billion.

