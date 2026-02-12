Agios Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $108 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $108 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.97 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $412.8 million, or $7.12 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $54 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

