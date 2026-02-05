Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $129.6…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $129.6 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $970 million to $1 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.09 billion to $4.15 billion.

Affirm Holdings shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $59.42, a drop of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

