Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $59.5 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $277 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.46, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

