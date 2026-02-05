5 Best Credit Cards for Earning a Companion Pass

If you normally travel with a friend or family member, you might want to consider a companion pass or fare.…

If you normally travel with a friend or family member, you might want to consider a companion pass or fare. These typically allow you to bring someone with you on your flight for free or at a discounted rate.

There are several credit cards that either offer a companion pass as a card benefit or make it easier for you to earn one via spending. So depending on how often you fly and where you fly out of, you have multiple options for companion passes.

Pass, Fare, Certificate or Ticket

Different airlines call their passes different names. While it’s mostly semantics, there is one key difference. A companion pass allows the primary cardholder to select a person who can fly for free or for a set rate anytime the cardholder flies. These passes can be used multiple times throughout the year, like the Southwest Companion Pass.

A companion fare, certificate or ticket, on the other hand, is more of a one-time benefit you can use annually when you add a second guest to your booking. There’s often a discounted base fee (and whatever applicable taxes) you may need to pay.

5 Credit Cards that Offer the Best Companion Perks

Atmos Rewards Ascent Visa Signature Card

You can earn the $99 Companion Fare from Alaska Airlines with the Atmos Rewards Ascent Visa Signature Card. As a welcome bonus, you can earn the fare if spend $3,000 on the card in the first 90 days from opening the account. Or you need to spend $6,000 per year on your card, and you’ll earn the fare on your account anniversary.

With the $99 Companion Fare, you can book a companion flight (one round trip or one-way saver or main cabin) starting at $122 ($99 base fare plus taxes and fees from $23). Plus, with Alaska Airlines’ acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, cardholders can now use the Companion Fare on Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America, as well.

Card Atmos Rewards Ascent Visa Signature Card Annual Fee $95 Rewards Rate — Three points per $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases — Two points spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, ride-hailing, cable and streaming services — One point spent on all other purchases Extra Travel Benefits — $100 of an Alaska Lounge+ membership — Free checked bag for you and up to six guests — Preferred boarding (for you and up to six guests)

Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard®

You can earn the American Airlines Companion Certificate with the Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard®. American Airlines’ companion certificate allows you to bring a guest with you on one round-trip domestic flight for $99 (plus taxes and fees) and expires after one year.

You don’t need to do anything extra to earn the companion pass on your Globe Mastercard. Your account just needs to be open for one full billing cycle after your anniversary month since the Companion Certificate is an added benefit of the credit card.

Card Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® Annual Fee $350 Rewards Rate — 6 AAdvantage miles for every $1 spent on eligible AAdvantage Hotels bookings — 3 AAdvantage miles on eligible American Airlines purchases — 2 AAdvantage miles at restaurants, including takeout and delivery, and on taxis, ride-hailing services and public transit — 1 AAdvantage mile on all other purchases Extra Travel Benefits — $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit — Admirals Club Globe Passes (four per calendar year) — $100 statement credit on in-flight purchases — Preferred boarding — First checked bag free for up to nine passengers on same reservation

British Airways Visa Signature® Card

If you’re no stranger to Europe, the British Airways Travel Together Ticket is worth considering. You can use the Travel Together Ticket in one of two ways: You can pay 50% of the Avios fare when travelling solo or you can receive a second seat for a companion on the same flight (and in the same cabin) when you book a reward flight with British Airways, Iberia or Aer Lingus.

The way to earn the Travel Together Ticket is pretty straightforward. You need to spend $30,000 each calendar year on your British Airways Visa Signature® Card, and your Travel Together Ticket will be good for two years.

Card British Airways Visa Signature® Card Annual Fee $95 Rewards Rate — Three Avios points per $1 spent on Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and LEVEL purchases — Two Avios points on hotel accommodations purchases directly with the hotel — One Avios point on all other purchases Extra Travel Benefits — 10% off British Airways flights — $600 Reward Flight statement credits

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

The Delta Companion Certificate allows you to bring someone with you on one round-trip flight — all you have to do is pay taxes and fees, which are capped at $80 for domestic flights and $250 for international flights.

If you have the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, you receive the Companion Certificate every card anniversary. Just know your eligible fare class is limited to Delta Main cabin.

Card Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Annual Fee $350 Rewards Rate — 3 miles per $1 spent on Delta purchases and those made directly with hotels — 2 miles per $1 spent at restaurants, including takeout and delivery, and at U.S. supermarkets — 1 mile on all other purchases Extra Travel Benefits — $150 Delta Stays credit — $120 ride-hailing credit — First checked bag free — $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit — 20% back on in-flight purchases — Trip delay insurance — Baggage insurance

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

Southwest has one of the most popular companion passes — and for good reason. The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass allows you to choose one person to fly with you for free (not including taxes and fees) as many times as you want whenever you purchase or redeem points for a flight. And you can change your companion up to three times each calendar year.

The pass lasts through the year you earned it, plus a full calendar year after that. So, for example, if you earned the Southwest Companion Pass in February 2026, you would have it through the end of December 2027.

To qualify for the the Companion Pass, you either need to:

— Fly 100 qualifying one-way Southwest flights, OR

— Earn 135,000 qualifying Southwest Rapid Rewards points within a calendar year

Using any one of Southwest’s credit cards will help you earn the Companion Pass faster, but the one that offers the most bang for your buck is the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card. The spending and welcome bonus count toward the 135,000-point requirement, and you receive an annual boost of 10,000 points that count toward your Companion Pass.

If you’re a frequent flyer and want to take a loved one with you (at a discount!), then companion passes and fares are worth looking into.

Card Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Annual Fee $149 Rewards Rate — Three points per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines purchases — Two points at grocery stores and restaurants (on the first $8,000 in combined purchases per anniversary year) — One point on all other purchases Extra Travel Benefits — First checked bag free (for you and up to eight passengers on same reservation) — Preferred boarding (for you and up to eight passengers) — Preferred seating — 15% flight discount — 25% back on in-flight purchases

