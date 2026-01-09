9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

While artificial intelligence and gold have been all the rage lately, investors looking for the best growth stocks for the…

While artificial intelligence and gold have been all the rage lately, investors looking for the best growth stocks for the next 10 years need to look beyond how the world worked in 2025 and think instead about the world in 2035.

Identifying companies capable of sustaining growth over a decade requires more than chasing short-term momentum. Durable competitive advantages, exposure to long-term secular trends and proven execution are essential.

The following companies span a wide array of sectors, from technology to consumer cyclical to industrials, but each offers a compelling case for long-term investors in addition to a scale that should give it staying power during any short-term downtrend:

Stock Sector Market value Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (ticker: BABA) Consumer cyclical $360 billion Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Consumer cyclical $6 billion Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Energy $45 billion Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Industrials $35 billion Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Technology $118 billion Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Technology $4.5 trillion Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Technology $432 billion Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Financial services $103 billion Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Technology $179 billion

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA)

Market value: $360 billion Sector: Consumer cyclical

Often referred to as the Amazon of China, Alibaba is a cornerstone of Asia’s digital economy, with leading positions in e-commerce, cloud computing, logistics and digital payments. After a downturn in 2022 driven by regulatory and macroeconomic concerns, the stock languished for a while before rebounding more recently as conditions stabilized, with gains of more than 80% in the last year. What’s more, after weathering these disruptions and posting continued growth to more than $140 billion in annual revenue, the stock has proven it has staying power in addition to long-term growth potential.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)

Market value: $6 billion Sector: Consumer cyclical

Finding a growth stock to hold for 10 years in the consumer discretionary sector is no easy task, given the fickle nature of customer tastes. But Boot Barn stands out, operating at the intersection of two durable retail trends: high-margin luxury goods sales and an identity-driven customer base that commands great loyalty. Since its 2014 initial public offering at $16 per share, Boot Barn stock has risen by a factor of roughly 12, and after gains of around 20% in the last 12 months, it has no sign of slowing down. The company continues to post consistent double-digit revenue growth, supported by disciplined store expansion and strong same-store sales. These characteristics suggest the business still has meaningful growth ahead in the decade to come.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ)

Market value: $45 billion Sector: Energy

Though energy stocks aren’t usually particularly growth-oriented, Cameco is an exception as one of the world’s largest uranium producers and the clear leader in North America. As utility companies worldwide are reassessing energy security and decarbonization strategies, nuclear power is increasingly on the rise — with CCJ benefitting from this megatrend. Shares are up more than 600% in the last five years, including a rise of around 100% in the last year, underscoring this company’s key role in providing necessary energy for the 21st century global economy.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX)

Market value: $35 billion Sector: Industrials

Comfort Systems is a construction firm specializing in HVAC, plumbing, mechanical and electrical installations. It doesn’t sound particularly dynamic, until you consider that FIX has soared from under $30 a share 10 years ago to over $980 today — making it one of the best-performing S&P 500 components over that period. With business roughly split between new installations and maintenance work, revenue continues to grow at a double-digit pace despite previous successes, and a strong backlog suggests more to come.

[READ: 5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and ETFs to Buy]

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)

Market value: $118 billion Sector: Technology

Cybersecurity remains a mission-critical priority as global cybercrime costs continue to rise. And CrowdStrike is one of the most dominant and respected players in the industry, gathering steam even when compared with the underperformance of peers Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) and Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) in the last 12 months. That’s because of double-digit revenue growth in 2025 on top of a roughly 80% subscription gross margin to fuel strong bottom-line results. In December, CRWD was named Global Security Partner & Global Marketplace Partner of the Year by Amazon Web Services, proving it has the ability to protect even the biggest of its clients. That bodes well for the future of this growth stock in an increasingly uncertain digital landscape.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Market value: $4.5 trillion Sector: Technology

Mega-cap leader Nvidia has emerged as the most valuable U.S. company, driven by its dominant position in advanced computing. Its GPUs are the backbone of artificial intelligence, data centers, autonomous systems and high-performance computing. Its stock is also on the must-own list of nearly every growth investor after jaw-dropping returns of about 1,300% across the last five years. While some bears continue to cite short-term valuation risks after such a tremendous run, Nvidia’s leadership in critical next-generation technologies makes it one of the most compelling long-term growth companies in the world.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Market value: $432 billion Sector: Technology

A name that has become synonymous with artificial intelligence applications, Palantir specializes in data analytics and AI platforms. That includes some powerful tools used by government agencies and enterprises. Long-standing relationships with defense and intelligence organizations provide credibility and recurring revenue, and the megatrend of AI in general provides a long runway for this leading tech company. Shares have surged more than 600% in the last five years, but the firm is still posting red-hot growth, with roughly 54% revenue growth expected this fiscal year and more than 40% growth predicted next year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Market value: $103 billion Sector: Financial services

Robinhood has reshaped retail investing with a mobile-first platform that appeals to younger traders. With more than 27 million funded accounts and over $200 billion in assets, HOOD has moved well beyond startup mode since its 2021 IPO date. It just posted quarterly earnings in November that showed revenue growth of 100% year over year to a record $1.27 billion, proving it continues to connect thanks to strong brand recognition and user engagement. That positions this growth stock as a long-term force in the lucrative financial services sector.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Market value: $179 billion Sector: Technology

Another tech disruptor that is now a proven winner on Wall Street, Uber stock has more than tripled since its 2022 lows as the company has moved beyond volatility following its 2019 IPO and then COVID soon after. Now, it has matured into a profitable, globally scaled platform. Ride-hailing remains the core business, complemented by rapid growth in food delivery, logistics and more. With strong revenue growth and sharply improving earnings, Uber is expecting 18% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 as its first-mover advantage and expanding ecosystem continue to support a favorable long-term outlook.

9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/08/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.