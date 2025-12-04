How to Set Up Home Health Care After a Hospital Stay

You may be admitted to the hospital for a period of time for many reasons, from a severe case of…

You may be admitted to the hospital for a period of time for many reasons, from a severe case of the flu or having surgery to a car accident or serious medical event, such as a stroke or heart attack. Any of these situations — and the hospitalization that results — can be scary. But a little preparation can go a long way toward easing some of the anxieties about what comes after you’re released.

Here, we unpack how to get ready for the at-home portion of your recuperation after hospitalization to ensure a safer and speedier recovery.

Immediate Post-Discharge Preparation

While it’s true that hospitals are busy places looking to manage bed capacity and keep costs low, you should not be discharged until you are in a stable condition.

As your health improves, your providers will begin the discharge process to continue your recovery at home. For most patients, this is a welcome development.

Dr. Ziad Farah, chief medical officer at CenterLight Healthcare Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly in New York, says recovering at home in the comfort of your own environment is nearly always preferable if your condition allows and if you can get the support you need there.

If you need more intensive care after hospitalization, you could go to a rehabilitation center or skilled nursing facility, collectively known as post-acute care settings. “Post-acute care settings are there for a purpose,” Farah says, as these settings are designed to handle complicated cases that require close monitoring.

But for most people, “there couldn’t be anything more empowering than being able to remain living in their own homes and communities,” he says.

A home health team can help make that a reality by managing some of the same needs as a skilled nursing facility would, provided you don’t need 24/7 management.

Navigating the Setup Process

If you’re wondering how to arrange home health care after a hospital stay, the first step is understanding that the process typically begins in the hospital.

“Home health care is usually arranged before discharge by the hospital care team who assess whether you need services such as nursing, physical therapy or help with medication,” says Dr. Tracy Lawrence, senior medical director at L.A. Care Health Plan, the largest publicly operated health plan in the U.S.

Home health care requires the development of a tailored care plan.

“Home health teams will collaborate with you, your doctor and other members of your care team to develop a personalized treatment plan designed to help you regain your optimal level of health,” explains Kim Entwistle, executive director of Providence at Home with Compassus, a joint venture that provides integrated home-based care services from 24 home health locations in the western United States.

These personalized treatment plans may include:

— Medication management

— Wound care, dressing changes and other medical support needs

— Dietary recommendations

— Restrictions on activity

— Physical, occupational or speech therapy

— Follow up appointment(s) with the physician or other members of the care team

“Your treatment plan is unique to you and your condition, so it’s important to discuss it thoroughly with your physician and ask questions,” Entwistle says.

Before you leave the hospital, make sure you understand your after-care plan and which tools you’ll need to complete it.

“Home health care is a collaborative effort between you, your physician, your care team and your caregivers, such as family or friends. Be sure you understand your plan of care thoroughly — not just what to do, but why you’re doing it — and follow it to the best of your abilities,” Entwistle adds.

Questions to ask your care team

Ask your care team:

— What’s the goal for my recovery, and how will I know when I’ve achieved it?

— Do I need to add or change any medications, and what’s the schedule for taking those medications?

— Do I have any activity limitations?

— What red-flag symptoms do I need to watch out for?

— What should I do if I develop any of those symptoms?

— What equipment or supplies do I need to ensure a full recovery?

— When are follow-up appointments scheduled?

— Who’s the appropriate point of contact if I have a question or concern?

— Who should I call if I have an after-hours emergency?

You care team can help you understand how to arrange home health care and usually have a specific agency or option of a few agencies they refer patients to. In these cases, be sure you know the name of the agency and contact information for the provider before you leave the hospital in case any issues come up, Lawrence says.

Vetting agencies

However, if you’re looking to find your own home health care provider, you’ll need to do some research to ensure you’ve got a good one. Some questions you should ask a potential home health agency include:

— Is the agency licensed and accredited and by which governing body or organization?

— Is the agency Medicare-certified?

— How are caregivers screened and trained?

— Are caregivers required to have specific certifications or experience to work for that agency?

— How are caregivers supervised?

— How are care plans developed and managed?

— Will the same caregiver come each time, or will it vary?

— How does scheduling work?

— What happens if the caregiver calls in sick?

— How does the agency confer with the doctor who prescribed this care?

— How is communication among patient, family members and care team managed?

— How much does this care cost, and how much will be covered by insurance?

— What emergency protocols are in place for after-hours needs?

Preparing Your Environment

Safety is a key consideration for patients after a hospital stay, Entwistle says. There are three key aspects that you should focus on when preparing your home after a hospital stay.

1. Avoid falls.

Falling is a quick way to do more damage and end up back in the hospital. Preventing falls means:

— Ensuring you have proper support when transferring between bed and a chair or when using the toilet

— Using a cane, walker, wheelchair or crutches as prescribed and needed

— Removing clutter that could obstruct pathways

— Removing extension cords and throw rugs that could become trip hazards

— Ensuring good lighting

— Wearing properly fitted shoes with rubber soles when moving through the home

— Using prescribed medications as directed

— Keeping medications away from children and pets

— Adding grab bars and nonslip mats in the bathroom and kitchen

— Adding a stable seat or stool in the shower to facilitate safe bathing

2. Be fire safe.

For many people who’ve recently been hospitalized, mobility may be limited. That means ensuring fire safety is especially important.

— Use smoke detectors and check the batteries monthly.

— Have fire extinguishers and know how to use them.

— Do not smoke or use lighters or matches in any room where oxygen is being stored or is in use.

— Keep all exits accessible.

3. Create convenience.

Especially in the early days of your recovery, you’ll likely be spending lots of time in bed. To make that more comfortable and convenient:

— Arrange commonly used items, such as tissues, your smartphone or a tablet, within easy reach.

— Stock up on entertainment options, such as books, TV shows or puzzles.

— Maintain an unobstructed pathway to the toilet or commode.

Financial and Administrative Details

Home health care can get expensive depending on the type of services rendered and how often or for long these services are needed.

The good news is that medically necessary at-home care is typically covered by most private insurance companies, as well as Medicare and Medicaid, Entwistle says. Check your specific plan for details about what’s covered, and if you have questions, talk with the home health provider about it. These organizations usually work with patients and insurance providers to ensure patients understand their coverage.

However, if you’ll be paying out of pocket for home health care, costs can range widely depending on the type of services you’re receiving. Lawrence says these tend to range from about $120 to $300 per skilled visit, while personal care or aide services are typically billed hourly. The national median cost for a home health aide is about $34 per hour, according to CareScout’s 2024 Cost of Care Survey.

Because pricing and coverage differ by region and plan, it’s important to confirm details with the home health agency and your insurer.

How to Get Home Health Care Approved

If you need home health care, your doctor may prescribe it automatically as part of your overall discharge paperwork. But if not, you may need to ask. Here’s how that process works:

— Request a face-to-face evaluation from your doctor to assess your needs for home health care.

— Get a certification from your doctor that home health care is medically necessary.

— Get a referral from your doctor to a home health agency or request a prescription be sent to a specific agency you’ve vetted.

— Contact the agency to set up your first visit and discuss your care plan.

— Contact your insurance company to determine which services are covered and what you may be responsible for paying out of pocket.

— Talk with your hospital care manager and/or the home care agency if you need help navigating the process.

Medical vs. Nonmedical Home Care

There are some home care needs that are considered nonmedical and may not be covered by your insurance provider.

Medical Home Care Nonmedical Home Care Providers Provided by licensed medical professionals, such as registered nurses and physical therapists Provided by caregivers and home health aides who may not be formally trained in medical or nursing care Goal Restoration of baseline health status after a health incident Ongoing support to remain at home as long as possible Need and duration Prescribed by a doctor usually for short-term recovery Not prescribed by a medical professional and usually needed long-term Services Skilled medical services including administration of injected medications, wound dressing changes, physical and occupational therapy and chronic condition management Assistance with daily activities, such as bathing, dressing, meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders and companionship Payment Usually covered by insurance, including Medicare or Medicaid Not usually covered by insurance, including Medicare or Medicaid

Ensuring a Smooth Recovery

Entwistle notes that “open and honest communication is key to receiving the best care possible.” This means you need to stay in touch with your care team in case something goes wrong.

“Immediately let your home care team know if you experience any changes in your symptoms or condition, and voice any concerns, suggestions or issues related to the care you receive,” she says.

Of course, Lawrence adds, “if something doesn’t feel right after leaving the hospital — such as worsening pain, fever, trouble breathing or confusion — contact your provider right away.”

“Many issues can be managed quickly if addressed early,” she says.

But if your symptoms are severe or you can’t reach your care team, seek urgent or emergency care immediately.

Lastly, it’s good to remember that recovery isn’t always a linear process, and it’s good to be kind to yourself while you’re healing.

“Some patients may respond quickly to physical therapy or other treatments, while others may take longer to achieve their optimal level of health,” Entwistle says.

Each patient’s journey to recovery is unique, and she says you shouldn’t feel discouraged if it takes longer than expected to achieve the results you want. Conversely, if you feel better sooner than expected, be careful not to overdo it; doing so can lead to injury or other medical complications.

