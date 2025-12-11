How To Get an Advance on Your 2025 Tax Return

While we all love the idea of a big tax refund in the spring, sometimes you need those funds sooner.…

While we all love the idea of a big tax refund in the spring, sometimes you need those funds sooner. That’s where a tax refund loan comes in. But while these loans can get you early access to funds, they can be expensive and unnecessary.

“Consumers should carefully consider the advantages of having quicker access to the money versus the costs incurred to obtain the loan,” says April Walker, senior manager of tax practice and ethics with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Read below to learn how to get a tax refund loan, where to find one and if it’s the best option for you.

What Is a Tax Refund Loan?

When you file your tax return, you may end up owing the government money or getting a refund from the government. If you are due a refund, you can usually get the funds within three weeks of filing your taxes if you e-file and choose to receive a direct deposit.

But taxpayers who need money quickly may be able to take out a tax refund loan, also known as a refund advance loan or a refund anticipation loan. This is a product that provides you with part of an expected tax refund faster than the IRS can send the money.

Where Can You Get Tax Refund Loans?

You cannot get a tax refund loan from a bank directly. Instead, tax preparation companies often offer refund advance loans. Using one of these services could get you funds sooner than you’d get your tax refund, but make sure you understand the costs. Keep in mind that you may be on the hook for a tax preparation fee when you use one of these companies, and you will need to meet eligibility requirements.

Jackson Hewitt

Jackson Hewitt will offer two types of tax refund loans for the 2025 tax year at participating locations.

The Early Tax Refund Advance loan — available now through Jan. 11, 2026 — is designed to give you advance funds from your refund to help cover unexpected expenses during the holidays. Starting Jan. 2, 2026, you can apply for a Tax Refund Advance loan after you file your tax return with Jackson Hewitt.

H&R Block

At participating offices, H&R Block will offer its Emerald Advance Loan through December 2025 and its no-interest Refund Advance Loan in January 2026. You can apply by making an appointment to file your taxes with H&R Block either in office or remotely.

TurboTax

If you file with TurboTax, you can apply for this advance when you choose your refund method.

How Do Tax Refund Advance Loans Work?

If your tax preparer offers refund advance loans, you can usually apply for one during the tax filing process. The funds you receive in advance will be paid back to the lender, along with other charges, when the government sends your full refund. At that point you’ll receive whatever remains of your full refund after the advance is repaid.

Expect to qualify for only a percentage of your estimated refund as a loan. Most tax refund loans are available starting in December or January, says Robert Farrington, founder of The College Investor. This can let taxpayers get access to funds sooner than if they waited for the IRS.

Farrington says tax anticipation loans are generally geared toward taxpayers who are eligible for the earned income tax credit or the additional child tax credit. If you qualify for one of these two tax credits, you could expect to get your refund by March 3 if you filed online, elected to get your refund via direct deposit and had no problems with your tax return.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Tax Refund Loans?

Pros

— You’ll have quick access to funds. If you need funds sooner than the IRS can get you your tax refund, a tax refund loan can help.

— It can be a less-expensive option. If you are considering a payday or title loan, a tax refund loan may be less expensive.

Cons

— It’s a high price. Refund anticipation loans may come with high fees. Even if a company says it offers a 0% APR on a tax refund loan, it may find other ways to collect fees. “A lot of companies make you put the refund on a prepaid debit card, so the loan doesn’t have a fee, but the prepaid card has a fee,” Farrington says.

— You might owe money. It is possible that the IRS will adjust your refund based on errors in the return or other adjustments, such as past-due taxes. “In this situation, you would still be liable for the entire amount of the loan,” Walker says.

— Approval isn’t guaranteed. If your return is complicated or you don’t meet a company’s minimum refund amount, for example, you may not be eligible.

Alternatives to Tax Refund Loans

Want to avoid taking out a tax refund loan? Read below to see other alternatives that may be less costly.

— Take out a personal loan. If you need money quickly, a personal loan can be used for a variety of reasons, including bills and emergency expenses. Interest rates generally range from 6% to 36%, depending on your credit score, loan amount, repayment term and other factors. Personal loans usually have fixed interest rates, so the monthly payment will stay the same during the term. Loan amounts can range from $1,000 to $50,000 or sometimes up to $100,000.

— Use a different bank account. Some banks may release tax refunds earlier than others. For example, Chime and Varo both say they can provide tax refunds up to five days early.

— File your taxes quickly and correctly. According to the IRS, most taxpayers receive their refunds in fewer than 21 days if they file electronically and opt for direct deposit. It can take four or more weeks to process mailed returns and paper checks. You’ll also want to be sure to avoid mistakes to avoid a delay.

— Change your tax withholding. If you often get a large tax refund, you can fill out a new W-4 form to reduce your withholding. This can mean more money available in your regular paycheck. Talk to your employer’s payroll or human resources department to change your withholding. You can use the official IRS withholding calculator to figure out how to break even on your tax return. Just remember that you won’t receive a large tax refund next year. This strategy won’t help you access your current tax refund faster, but it will ensure that your money is spread out more evenly in the future.

Update 12/12/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.