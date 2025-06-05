Lululemon: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $314.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $2.60.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $14.58 to $14.78 per share, with revenue ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.3 billion.

