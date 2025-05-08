Somnigroup International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.1 million…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.1 million in its first quarter.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The mattress maker posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGI

