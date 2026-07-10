Justice Department sues Maryland over immigration policies

The United States Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday claiming Maryland and Attorney General Anthony Brown were in violation of federal immigration law.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

The United States Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday claiming Maryland and Attorney General Anthony Brown were in violation of federal immigration law.

The lawsuit, one of several President Donald Trump’s administration has brought against Democratic-led states and cities, takes issue with the newly passed Community Trust Act.

That law, which the Maryland legislature passed overwhelmingly earlier this year, broadly prohibits state law enforcement from holding individuals for U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement without a judicial warrant. It also limits how much local authorities can communicate with ICE.

The Justice Department is seeking to have federal courts overturn the Community Trust Act, arguing it violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

This story continues. Read the rest on the Banner’s website.