Bank OZK: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $172 million.

The bank, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, said it had earnings of $1.47 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $670.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $409.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.8 million.

