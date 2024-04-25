Tri Pointe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported earnings of…

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported earnings of $99.1 million in its first quarter.

The Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $926.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $918.4 million.

